CCTV after armed robbery at Luton hotels

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with two armed robberies at hotels in Luton.

On Monday, May 15, a stash of cash was stolen from the Luton Hotel Residence in Chapel Street during a robbery at around 11pm.

This morning at around 6am, there was a further robbery at the Easy Jet hotel in Guildford Street, in which cash was again stolen.

Detective Constable Daniel Matcham said: “We do believe these incidents may be linked and we are appealing for help in identifying the man in the CCTV images, as we believe he may be able to assist with our investigations.

“I’m also appealing for anyone who has information about either of these robberies to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 56 of today’s date (25 May). You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.