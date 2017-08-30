CCTV after devastating Caddington crash

Beds Police has issued CCTV three weeks after a devastating crash in Caddington left a woman disabled.

At around 10.30am on Wednesday 8 August, a blue Vauxhall Corsa was involved in an incident on Dunstable Road, Caddington.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he may have information which could assist their enquiries.

Det Constable Gail Cotton said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision and would appeal for anyone who recognises the man pictured to come forward with information.

“I would also be keen to trace any witnesses to the collision itself, this is a busy road and we believe a number of cars passed at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Cotton on 101 with the crime reference JD/33886/2017, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.