CCTV appeal after man pulls woman to ground in Luton robbery

Officers investigating a robbery in Chatsworth Road in Luton on Monday (November 6) have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Between 11.30am and 12pm a woman was walking down Chatsworth Road when a man approached her from behind. The man has grabbed the woman’s bag and pulled her to the ground.

CCTV image

Then he ran off in the opposite direction.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating this incident, said: “We are keen to speak to a man in the photo as we believe he might have information that could help our investigation.

“If you recognise the man pictured please come forward as it was a scary and upsetting incident which won’t be tolerated in our county. “

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 101 quoting reference number C/48149/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.