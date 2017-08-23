CCTV image released following sexual assault in Luton

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a sexual assault in Luton.

A woman was walking along the underpass in the New Bedford Road at approximately 9.10am on Wednesday, July 19, when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene when she challenged him.

CCTV image

Officers have now released a photo of a man who they believe has information that could help their investigation.

PC Matt Watson, of Bedfordshire Police, investigating, said: “We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident and I would urge anyone who could help us identify the man, as well as anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could help, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number C/30835/2017 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.