CCTV images released after armed robbery at a casino in Luton

Police investigating an armed robbery at a Luton casino have released CCTV images.

At about 5am on Thursday, August 17, a man entered Genting Casino on Skimpot Road and threatened the cashier with what is believed to be a firearm.

He then stole an amount of money and left the casino in the direction of Craddock Road.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “We absolutely will not tolerate robbery of any sort and we are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish who did this, and to ensure that they are brought to justice.

“We are releasing the CCTV in the hope that it may jog someone’s memory of the incident. We would ask anyone with information to get in touch with either ourselves or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference C/35343/2017.