CCTV released after Crawley Liqour Mart robbed and staff member is threatened with knife

Police have released two CCTV images after Crawley Liqour Mart was robbed on Tuesday, February 7.

A man entered the Crawley Green Road shop and demanded money from a member of staff before threatening him with a knife.

CCTV image

He then emptied the cash register himself, and took a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes before leaving the scene in a vehicle which was driven by somebody else, in the direction of the town centre.

Detectives have now released the two images in a bid to identify the clothing worn by the man.

Detective Constable Ben Jones, who is investigating, said: “I hope that by releasing these images we’ll be able to jog someone’s memory who may have seen something on the night of the incident.

“We understand some CCTV images can appear quite unclear, but certain characteristics, build or clothing of the individual can trigger an identification. In particular the hat has quite a distinctive pattern on it – do you know who this belongs to?

Police

“We are really keen to speak to any member of the public who was either in the area at the time of the incident, or who recognises anything in these pictures. If you recognise any clothing that’s in these images, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Jones on 101, quoting crime reference number: C/5515/2017. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.