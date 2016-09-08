Celebrating 25 years of Keech

Hot on the heels of a visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Keech Hospice Care is continuing its 25th anniversary celebrations with a garden festival on Saturday (September 11).

KEECHFest will feature family entertainment and live music – including Tom Jones and Oasis tribute acts, as well as professional bands performing songs from the 1980s, Motown and Rat Pack eras.

Other attraction include an RAF Spitfire flypast, craft market, barbecue and bar.

Nurse manager Shirley Gadsden, who’s been with Keech for 20 years, invited everyone to come along and see for themselves the wonderful work the hospice does.

She added: “Without the brilliant support of our community, we wouldn’t be able to provide the care we do for very sick people and their families at a time in their lives when they need it most.”

> The Birthday Bash runs from 11am to 4pm and tickets are limited. They cost £4 for an adult and children over five are £2.50 each. Call 01582 492339 or visit www.keech.org.uk/keechfest