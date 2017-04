Significant women in Irish history were remembered at an event at Putteridge Bury – part of the Heritage Lottery-funded Ireland 1916: Luton 2016 project. The all-women line-up shared stories and experiences and hopes for the future.

Special guest Dr Helen Pankurst (centre above) spoke about continuing the legacy started by her grandmother and great grandmother through the Olympic Suffragettes, a group which campaigns on a number of women’s rights issues.