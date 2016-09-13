Challenging stereotypes

A series of workshops encouraging tolerance, understanding and compassion is to be launched by Luton social enterprise MF Youth Consultants.

The project – entitled Reflect and Rethink Beliefs and Behaviours – will be rolled out in schools and colleges across Bedfordshire and is supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Youth consultant Tanvir Choudhury, who’s leading the initiative, said: “We all have our opinions but people often allow what they think to unfairly affect others in a way which isn’t always positive.

“The workshop has been devised with input from people who come from diverse backgrounds.”

MF Youth Consultants director Montell Neufville said: “Sometimes it’s the way opinions are expressed that can lead to conflict.

“Some of these attitudes can then turn into behaviours which, if not challenged, can be detrimental to everyone.

“The workshop is fully interactive and allows participants to air their views and make choices along the way. The long-term benefit is to help people think before they act.”

> More information about getting involved and hosting a free workshop from MFyouthconsultants@gmail.com