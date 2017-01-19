Charity concert is tribute for musician Peter Bonnar

Kind-hearted friends of a talented Luton musician are looking to organise a music competition in his memory.

Michael Fitzgibbon, 31, along with pal Andrea Valente are hoping to hold the event as a tribute to their late friend Peter Bonnar, of Farley Hill, who committed suicide aged just 31.

Peter, who played guitar and harmonica, was a humble man who impressed crowds with his skills.

However, he suffered from depression and loneliness, taking his own life in May 2016.

Now, the pair wish to honour their gentle friend, whilst raising awareness for mental health charities and setting their own one up in Peter’s name.

Michael said: “I think music helped keep Peter alive and I want to speak to mental health charities not only to support them with our event, but to find out what Peter went through.

“No-one had a bad word to say about him. I made Peter laugh because I tried playing guitar and broke it in three days - he told me, ‘you’re too clumsy for this!’

“We grew up together in Farley Hill. He was the first person that I genuinely lost.”

Now, Peter’s friends are determined to to organise an annual music competition, and would like the help of artists, local bands, venues and charities to make the event a success.

Plans include a benefit do on May 20 at Luton’s Celtic Club, aiming to raise money to help set up Peter’s charity, and promote the music event for mental health.

Michael said: “We want to organise something that is professional. We’re hoping to get Peter’s charity officially registered in the next couple of weeks and we’re in talks with Mind and have invited them to the benefit do.

“It would be great if we could donate instruments to mental health charities.

“We’re also hoping to hold a talent search at the Hat Factory in September and aim to arrange a prize that helps the winner’s careers, such as a slot at the Luton carnival.”

Email: pbonner_charity@outlook.com. Please use ‘e’ not ‘a’ for Bonnar in the address.