Charity donation helps ensure Saad is on the move

A Luton youngster, Saad Ali Khan, has been presented with a made-to-measure powered wheelchair thanks to the joint fundraising efforts of customers and staff at Cashino Dunstable on the town’s High Street.

Cashino, which operates 170 adult gaming centres across the country, is one of the main fundraisers for CHIPS, a charity set up on behalf of the gaming industry, which aims to provide specialised powered wheelchairs for children with severe mobility problems.

Saad, who lives with his mum Saiqa, dad Mohammed, older brother Qadeer and younger sister Fahria in Luton, suffers from Muscular Dystrophy – a serious condition marked by progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles.

Saad’s dad Mohammed said: “We are really thankful to Cashino and CHIPS for the new wheelchair. As with every 12-year-old boy, Saad craves for some independence, but as he no longer has the strength to self-propel a manual wheelchair he has been wholly reliant on others to move around for far too long.”

“The Cashino and CHIPS wheelchair will enable him to go wherever he wants to and whenever he wants to, allowing him to be more sociable with his friends. It really does open up a whole new way of life for him!”

Cashino’s venue manager, Mas Bibi, said: “It’s so rewarding to see that our fundraising efforts are going to make such a huge difference to Saad and his family’s life. He is such an optimistic boy and we are just happy that we can help out.”

Co-founder of the CHIPS charity Linda Lindsay said: “It is so important for CHIPS that our donors see the results of their hard work and we try to ensure that all the recipients are local to where the funds have been raised.”.