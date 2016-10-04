Charity gives pre-school a helping hand

Barton-Le-Clay Pre-School’s plans to expand has been given a helping hand from the Co-op community fund.

The Pre-School, which is run by a committee of volunteers, is planning to expand to accommodate the government’s launch of 30 funded hours in September 2017.

At the moment it can have 41 children in the morning session, and 41 in the afternoon, but with more funded hours for children the site will need to expand.

Charlotte Wardle, Pre-School manager, said: “This has not been an easy task but we are looking forward to working with Central Bedfordshire Council to get it up and running.

“At the moment pre-school sessions are 15 hours a week but we are open 30 hours so we are able to accommodate two lots of children.

“There will be an issue when families are offered 30 hours because we won’t physically be able to hold all the children.”

The school, which is run from a building in the grounds of Ramsey Manor Lower School, has been offered the bungalow next door to expand.

Charlotte added: “The bungalow needs a lot of work doing to it, it could cost over £100,000, but we are hoping to save money where we can and bring it down to around £60,000.

“Unfortunately there are no grants available from the council so we are trying to fund it all ourselves with sponsor a brick and other fundraising ideas.

“The engraved bricks are £35 each and will be used on the expansion, so those who buy one will have a lasting legacy and will become part of our Pre-School’s expansion.

“A donation like this from the Co-op scheme means so much to us, we are very grateful to them for supporting us in their scheme.”