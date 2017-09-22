Charity show will be a happy day for children

Children at a school in Luton have something to celebrate after being gifted a theatre performance by Happy Days Children’s Charity.

The national charity helps children with a variety of special needs with day trips and holidays, and on October 20, children from Lady Zia Wernher School will be treated to a performance of Beauty & The Beast when the M&M Productions travelling theatre company visits their school.

Happy Days community fundraiser, Suffia Shah, said: “We were able to support over 23,000 children and their families last year alone, but we couldn’t have done this without the amazing help of our volunteers and fundraisers. So we’d love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved and support our work.

“Our holidays, day trips, workshops and performances are a lifeline to children across the UK providing them with happiness and hope as well as important social and developmental skills.

“We help families caring for children with life-limiting conditions, disabilities, abused children and young carers and would encourage anyone in the area that would benefit from a respite break to get in touch.”

For more information about Happy Days Children’s Charity call 01582 651234, email enquiries@happydayscharity.org or visit www.happydayscharity.org