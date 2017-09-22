Charity teaches children how to be good pet owners

A campaign has been launched to teach children about responsible pet ownership.

As part of the Responsible Dog Ownership campaign, Luton Council have teamed up with national pet charity, Blue Cross, to provide education workshops in schools.

These have been specifically designed to encourage young people to think about the choices and decisions they make when owning pets.

Marion Jones, education officer at Blue Cross, said: “Through our educational talks and workshops, we hope to help make communities safer by teaching children how to be responsible owners and stay safe around dogs.

“This not only benefits people, but pets too. The more we understand about how to communicate and care for them, the more we can enjoy our lives together.”

Cllr Aslam Khan, portfolio holder for place and infrastructure, said: “This a fantastic initiative and I’d encourage as many schools to take part as possible.”

To find out more about the charity and its work visit bluecross.org.uk