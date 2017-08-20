Charity that helps sick children and their families in call for help

A charity which matches specially trained volunteers with families with children with complex heart conditions or feeding issues is asking for more people to help.

Lagan’s Foundation recruits and trains voluntary home support workers who are then matched with a family in need of assistance to provide at least two hours a week support and care.

Their service is in demand due to the high number of complex health children being discharged from hospital with still very limited support and knowledge in the community.

The foundation says there are families in the Luton area on their waiting list and in need of support but at the moment they do not have the volunteers to match them with.

The foundation covers all expenses incurred when attending its training sessions and also expenses incurred when matched with a family, for example, mileage to and from visits.

For more information of how you can help by volunteering or making a donation contact charlotte@lagans.org.uk. Visit www.lagans.org.uk