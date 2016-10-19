Children treated to pre-show tour at Circus Starr

Circus Starr invited children from Sight Concern, Luton, to a pre-show tour of the circus on Tuesday, October 11.

The children were also given live commentary on all the circus action by an audio describer.

Circus Starr returned to Herts County Showground last week with its brand of relaxed and inclusive Big Top shows for children with different needs and from low income families.

This year’s show, created and developed by Phillip Gandey, saw the Tangier Brothers acrobatic troupe make their debut with their act on the Space Wheel.

Circus Starr teamed up with VocalEyes, the nationwide audio description charity, to pilot touch tours and audio described performances.

Neville Wilson, Circus Starr’s director, said: “We are incredibly excited about working with VocalEyes on this pilot project to enhance the environment of our show for children who are blind or partially sighted.”

VocalEye’s audio describer Jane Brambley led a pre-show tour and gave live commentary on all the circus action for a group of children from Sight Concern.

Hannah’s daughter was one of the children involved in the project, she said: “This was a once in a life-time opportunity for Ellie May.

“She loved the touch tour as she got to touch various equipment and meet some of the performers and this helped her to understand a bit more about the show and how it is put together.

“She really appreciated the lively audio description which kept her on the edge of her seat!”

All Circus Starr tickets are pre-allocated free of charge to children with additional needs or from low income families so they can enjoy they circus.

Local businesses in the towns where the tour goes pledge thousands to fund the donated ticket programme and give back to their community.