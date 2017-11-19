Choir’s performance moves audience to tears

A choir made up of people living with dementia and their carers brought tears to the eyes of delegates at a major conference in Luton.

The choir – called Friends With Voices – is made up of people who attend the Young@Heart Dementia Café and the Stopsley Singing Café in Luton.

Maria Collins, of Home Instead Senior Care Luton, was instrumental in creating Young@Heart.

She also chairs the Luton Dementia Action Alliance, whose conference took place at Venue 360, in Gipsy Lane with 200 delegates.

Maria said: “It is always an emotional occasion when Friends With Voices sings. People assume that if you have dementia, that is the end for you socially.

“Friend With Voices uses the power of music to re-energise and rekindle deeply held memories. No wonder there was the odd tear or two.

“They are helping to reinforce the fact, even among professionals, that if you have dementia, you can still play an active role in society.”