Caritas Harmony and the Hadrian Academy choir provided a packed audience with an evening to remember when they joined forces for a Christmas spectacular in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at St Mary’s, Dunstable.

The event was attended by an audience of more than 300, including the Mayor, Cllr Peter Hollick.

Cancer survivor and Macmillan volunteer Dave Simpson described the singing and harmonies as ‘spine tingling.’