Classic cars on display at The Mall

Classic car enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that The Mall Luton will have two classic cars parked up in the shopping centre on Saturday.

The Vauxhall Cavalier and Chevette Club will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cavalier Mk1 production at the Vauxhall Luton Plant by bringing two of their Cavalier Mk1’s to Central Square, and are hoping to meet some of the people that were involved with the production and design of the cars.

One of the cars is an ex Vauxhall Press Vehicle that launched the Cavalier Mk1 in the UK in 1975, it has featured in TV, film, radio and magazines. The second car is the Vauxhall Heritage Centre’s very own Cavalier Mk1 which has also featured in films and magazines.

Club chairman Kevin Bricknall, will be at the event, he said: “The 26th August 1977 was a special date for Luton and Vauxhall.

“The launch of the UK built Cavalier Mk1 and also the 1.3 engine marked a turning point for Vauxhall and guided them on to their future successes not just with the Cavalier Mk1, Mk2 and Mk3, but on to where they are now with the New Vauxhall Insignia. We’re hoping to meet a fair few people that were involved with the production and design of these cars and would like to make a special request to anyone that was involved and is still in the Luton area to come down and speak to us.”

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re very excited to celebrate the Vauxhall Cavalier and Chevette Club 40th anniversary with two of their classic cars right here in The Mall.

“The cars will be with us all day so make sure you pop down to Central Square to take a look at these beautiful vehicles.”