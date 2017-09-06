Clean-up begins at ‘horrific’ site

Luton Borough Council says it is appalled by the “horrific” dumping of waste at Power Court by an encampment of travellers.

The council is working with the owner of the land to get the rubbish removed as soon as possible and has blasted the “anti-social behaviour of this group”.

Luton Council is appalled by the piles of rubbish left on Power Court

The council has confimed a contractor has been appointed who yesterday began work to remove the piles of rubbish from the land, which is lined up for Luton Town Football Club’s new ground.

A spokesman for the council said: “As residents may be aware there has recently been an encampment of travellers on Power Court who have used this site on a commercial scale as an unofficial waste tip.

“We are appalled by the illegal, anti-social behaviour of this group, which is estimated to have dumped 500 tonnes of commercial waste and human excrement.

“Having given a court order to move the group on, we have been working with the landowner, whose responsibility this sadly is, to get this horrific dumping of waste cleared up as soon as possible.

“A contractor has been appointed and work will begin on Wednesday 6 September.

“We are determined to do all we can to prevent such activity and continue to actively look for evidence with a view to prosecuting anyone found responsible for this.

“Such disgusting activities are not ‘victimless crimes’.

“Cleaning up afterwards is costly both in terms of finances and human resources.

“The council has proactively acquired new powers to tackle environmental crime.

“These permit us to seize vehicles which are involved in the commission of waste related offences and to impose substantial penalties, including significant fines and where appropriate, take legal action that could result in prison.”

A reader, who did not wish to be named, contacted the paper two weeks ago about the mess left behind by travellers who had parked on the land.

At the time, he said: “They arrived in June and were removed by the council in July, but the rubbish is still there, it can be seen as your train comes in to Luton and it is starting to smell, what a great welcome.

“If it’s private land there is not much the council can do but someone does need to clean it up.”