Come ‘Sing The Beatles’ with Luton choir!

A Luton choir is launching its new term by taking a trip down Penny Lane, as it invites residents to sing music by 60s icons, The Beatles.

Luton Culture and BIG Hat Factory Community Choir is looking for new members to go to Connors Cafe Bar, on Wednesday, September 27, from 7pm-9pm and experience the joys of sharing a passion for music.

Gail Windrass, director, said: “Come and sing your stress away, as we learn fun arrangements of some classic Beatles songs.

“Research shows many benefits of being part of a choir including, increased self-esteem, stress reduction, an improved immune system, improved heart and circulation, and more!”

It’s also a chance to make new friends and no previous experience is necessary.

There are no auditions and under 16s are also welcome if accompanied by an adult. The cost is £5 (adults) and £4 for (concessions).

To join, call: 07960 255711 or: info@bigmusiccompany.org.uk