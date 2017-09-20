Community fundraising will help family with funeral costs

A fundraiser is being organised to help the family of a Luton man who passed away this month, to help with the costs of the funeral.

Bianca John, event organiser, is working with the Lewsey Farm community to host a football tournament and fundraiser on Saturday, September 23. She said: “Michael [Towers] was 31 and his family are very well known in the area, the prospect of an unexpected funeral and its costs for his family were very daunting, so I have organised a fundraiser at the Lewsey Club.

“A football tournament has been organised in the day at Lewsey Park by one of Michael’s friends.

“The family have also decided that if any funds are left over they would like to help in some way to those in the area who suffer with mental illness and they also hope to eventually develop a foundation in Michael’s name and memory.

“The support from the people in Lewsey Farm has been massive & overwhelming and the family would really like to thank everyone and show the wider community how fantastic it is that these people have come together to support them in their hour of need and should be an example to others.”

There will be trophy ceremony after the tournament and a raffle and fundraiser in the evening with music and an auction.

For more information about the fundraiser visit: https://tinyurl.com/ybvjyes7.