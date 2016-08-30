Rally shows off some classics

If you are looking for something a bit different this weekend, why not head to the Kensworth Vintage and Classic Car Rally.

Now in its 21st year, the rally features a host of attractions, from vintage, post vintage, classic American cars, commercial, emergency, public service and military vehicles.

There will also be motor cycles and tractors on show.

There are usually around 500 exhibits at the site.

If you want more than cars, there are craft and auto-jumble sales, hot food and drinks, ice cream and a raffle with prizes of £75, £50 and £25.

The event is being held in Dovehouse Lane in Kensworth on Sunday, September 4.

The event is organised in association with Beds and Herts Vintage and Classic Car Club and organisers give donations to local charities after the event.

Tickets are £2.50 with £1 for children and parking is free.

>If you would like to book a stall at the event, go to www.bhvccc.co.uk