Cooking up a Ghanaian storm with Luton tasting sessions

A talented Wigmore chef who works for Jean-Christophe Novelli is holding a series of friendly cooking sessions to teach dishes from her Ghanaian roots.

Patti Sloley, resident chef and Front of House at the Novelli Academy, is holding ‘An Evening with Patti - Foodie Talk, Taste and Demonstration’ at the Luton Irish Forum on Friday, followed by her African fusion course, ‘A Plate in the Sun’, at the Novelli Academy, Tea Green village, Herts, on June 29.

Patti is hoping Luton residents will take up the cooking challenge, whether seasoned chefs or complete beginners.

She said: “I’m looking forward to a fun and relaxed time, sharing some of my favourite dishes and taking guests on a spice journey!

“Ghanaian food is beautifully spiced and packed with layers of exciting flavours. There’s healthy soups and scrumptious stews, luscious rice dishes and loads of exotic vegetables.

“Dishes like Nkatsenkwan (chicken cooked in an aromatic peanut butter) and Agushie with lamb (dried and ground melon seeds with a nutty flavour) are just a few, all guaranteed to make mouths water!”

Patti was born and educated in Ghana, West Africa, and has lived in the UK since 1985. Her love affair with food and cooking beginning seriously when she gave up work to become a full-time mum to her two “now strapping” sons .

Patti said: “After a chance meeting in a nail bar with the affiance of renowned chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, I now work as a resident chef and Front of House at the Novelli Academy, running courses on African fusion food.

“My food influences include a year in America as an exchange student, European travel and too many international friendships to count.

“I want to share Ghana and the hidden Africa and will also be holding a foodie talk with taste and demonstration in Harpenden on June 24.”

Patti has self-published two cookbooks, ‘A Plate in the Sun’ and ‘A Date with Plantain’, while in Jean-Christophe’s most recent cookbook, ‘Simply Novelli’, he wrote: “I regard Patti Sloley as my culinary spiritual sister and an oceanic breath of fresh air”.

This Friday, Patti’s session is from 7pm-9.30pm, and on June 29 it is 10.30am - 4pm.

> http://pattismenu.com

> http://www.jeanchristophenovelli.com/courses

>www.facebook.com/events/779110435588340/