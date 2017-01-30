Corsa owner wants Vauxhall to make cars more secure

The owner of a Corsa has appealed for Vauxhall to make their vehicles more secure after parts were stolen from her car on Saturday.

Elaine Shane, of Butely Road, returned home to find her bumper, bonnet and headlights had been stolen from the car, which was parked on the drive.

Thieves stole parts from Elaine's Vauxhall Corsa

She is a home support worker for Age Concern and needs her car for work, she said: “I need my car for work, hopefully I can get a courtesy car from the insurance company. I think Vauxhall should make the bolts more secure because it is easy for thieves to take them off and steal parts.”

A spokesperson for Vauxhall said: “There are no security or design issues with our best-selling Corsa.

“This is wanton vandalism, if a thief is determined enough they can steal parts from any make of car.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the theft which happened between 9am and 10pm. A spokesperson said: “Offenders have smashed a side window to the vehicle and then removed the bonnet. It’s believed they smashed the window to gain entry to the inside to pop the bonnet catch.”

Call 101 with information.