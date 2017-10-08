Could you have vinyl worth thousands in your collection?

A rare vinyl recording of cellist Jacqueline Du Pre originally being sold for £1.99 by an Oxfam shop in Thornbury, S Glos is now being offered online by the charity for £2,000.

The album - ‘Music for Viola & Cello Played By Herbert Downes & Jacqueline Du Pre’, on the Electric Recording Co. label - was recorded with violinist, Herbert Downes. Du Pre was just 17 when she made the album, her debut cello recital, for HMV.

You may not have an album by the cellist in your loft, but with rare vinyl turning up in the most unlikely places, it’s certainly worth a look. Do you have any of these in your collection?

Oxford-born Du Pre was a child prodigy cellist - she began learning the instrument at the age of five. She made her concerto début in March 1962 at the Royal Festival Hall, performing the Elgar Cello Concerto which brought her global recognition.

Sadly, her career was cut short by multiple sclerosis, and she was forced to stop performing at the age of 27.

She was immortalised in a 1998 biopic,‘Hilary and Jackie’ starring Emily Watson.