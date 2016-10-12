Council reacts to rubbish left by travellers

The leader of Luton Council wants to meet with the PCC and chief constable of Bedfordshire Police to talk about the rubbish left behind by travellers on Luton’s fields.

Councillor Hazel Simmons believes this year has been worse than others with regards to the amount of mess left on the fields and parks.

Mess left behind by travellers at Leagrave Park

Last week residents questioned why the council could not fine the travellers for fly tipping. They say they are fed up with travellers leaving their rubbish behind when they are moved from sites in the town, and the council then using taxpayers money for the clean up.

Cllr Simmons said: “I would love to fine them, it has been absolutely horrendous this year and we are all at our wits end about how we deal with it.

“I have been told that we have to have evidence to prove who has done it, we can not just say the whole group did it, it has to be somebody named and that is very difficult. We do encourage residents to report any flytipping but I understand why people do not.”

Readers have complained about piles of mess left behind at Memorial Park, Popes Meadow, the sports field at Lea Manor and Leagrave Park.

Mess left behind by travellers at Leagrave Park

Cllr Simmons said: “We are encouraging residents to only use certified carriers services to remove rubbish, and we are looking at what action we can take, with regards to anti social behaviour.

“I want to talk across all legal boards about what can be done, so I can then tell people what we can do and what we can not do.

“Money for tidying up could be spent on other services and I understand their frustration, we feel the same way. Last year we spent £12,000, and this year on clearance and repairs, we have spent £673.42, that will go up as it has been busier, I expect it to be more than last year.

“The biggest cost is the enforcement, if the police can move them it is better because we do not need to pay to get the bailiffs, but the police have the same restrictions.”