Council to recruit more school crossing patrol officers

Luton Council is looking for people to become school crossing patrol officers (SCPOs).

SCPOs provide a vital service, ensuring pedestrians are able to cross the road safely in the mornings and afternoons during school term time.

The council has provision for 47 school crossing patrols, based at various locations, and there are 10 vacancies.

The sites are located outside a school or on a busy pedestrian route close by the school. The role of the patrol is to not only ensure the safety of children on their journey to and from school, but also all other pedestrians if they require assistance.

The role will appeal to people who don’t mind being outside, enjoy working with the local community, are friendly but assertive, good time keepers and reliable. If you are over 18, physically fit and can work on your own initiative, this could be the job for you.

SCPOs receive a competitive rate of pay for working up to an hour in the morning and afternoon, term time only.

To apply, visit the council’s website.