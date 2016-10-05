Couple celebrate 73 wedded years

A Luton couple have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary with family and a visit from Deputy Lieutenant Cynthia Gresham.

Mrs Gresham presented Ernest and Rosamond Scott with a card and bouquet of flowers.

The couple are both 96, still live independently, love to talk about their time living in Luton and often visit schools to talk about what it was like living in Luton during the war.

Mrs Gresham said “At 96, Ernest and Rosamond are so sharp and Rosamond still does the cooking and some shopping – an amazing couple – a wonderful achievement.”

The Lord-Lieutenant hopes the Lieutenancy will be able to visit them again next year to celebrate 74 years of marriage.