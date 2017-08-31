Crawley Green Road closed after collision

Crawley Green Road has been closed following reports of a collision earlier.
The collision took place near the cemetery.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision in Luton. We were called at approximately 11.50am to reports of a collision between a moped and a pedestrian on Crawley Green Road.
“One person has sustained serious injuries and the road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.”
More on this to follow
