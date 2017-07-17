Crew airlifts man to hospital

The Magpas Air Ambulance airlifted a man to hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Magpas Doctor Jono Ritson, Paramedic Andy Smith and Doctor Phil Morgan landed in Toddington. An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic team had successfully resuscitated the patient and the Magpas doctors and paramedic then assessed the man in his 50’s and gave him pain relief before airlifting him to Harefield Hospital, London.

He was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.