Appeal after motorcyclist death in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Luton.

A 23-year-old man from Luton died after the ER650 Kawasaki bike he was riding left Chiltern Green Road, close to its junction with the B653 Lower Harpenden Road, and collided with a railway bridge.

The collision happened at 8.10pm on Friday, 14 October.

PC David Clarke, investigating, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the motorcycle prior to it, to contact police.”

Anyone with any information should call the road policing unit on 101.