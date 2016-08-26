Attack - hunt for ‘van man’

A man was pulled to the ground and kicked during an assault in High Town Road, Luton, on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was assaulted by a van driver.

The incident happened at the corner of Havelock Road at around 8pm on Monday.

The victim was approached by a man driving a white transit size van, believed to be a Renault, who got out of the vehicle and assaulted him, pulling him to the floor and kicking him.

The offender is described as mixed race, slim, in his early 20s, around 5ft 9” with a shaved head.

He was wearing a yellow or sandy coloured jacket and blue jeans.

PC Tony Frezza, investigating, said: “This was a nasty attack that left the victim with cuts and bruises and understandably shaken. We are urging anyone with information that could help us find the person responsible to get in touch. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the van in the area at the time.

“Violence is never acceptable and it will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Frezza on 101, text 07786 200 011, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.