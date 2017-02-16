Attempted robbery outside Luton’s Galaxy centre

An attempted robbery took place outside The Galaxy in Luton.

At approximately 2.30am on Saturday, February 11, a man was walking past The Galaxy, in Bridge Street, when two men started following him.

CCTV image

They then demanded he hand over his personal possessions before assaulting him when he refused.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, investigating, said: “This was nasty, unprovoked, incident and I hope that by releasing these images we’ll be able to jog someone’s memory.

“We are really keen to speak to any member of the public who was either in the area at the time or can recognise the two men in these pictures.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact DC Knight on 101 quoting the crime reference number C/6009/2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.