Bin body ‘wrapped in cling film’ say eye witnesses

A murdered man’s body was found by bystanders wrapped in cling film and a purple blanket, it emerged today.

Mark Kerry, 52, stumbled across the corpse in Essex Close when he was helping another man use a wheelie bin to transport a TV at around 8pm on Monday.

The manager said: “It was pretty gruesome. I couldn’t really see who it was but he was covered in blood.

“He was wrapped in cling film and he had a purple blanket wrapped around him.

“He was a tall, skinny Asian guy, the same guy who lived in the bottom floor flat.

“When I saw it it it was all contorted and I had a gut feeling that it was a body.”

The body was discovered by Mr Kerry as he returned home to the block of flats. He saw the unnamed man taking rubbish out of a black wheelie bin which contained the corpse.

The man was doing this so he could transport a TV to his flat round the corner and he didn’t realise he’d removed a corpse from the bin initially, according to Mr Kerry.

Mr Kerry said he’d help him move the TV when he returned from the shop and came across the body when he began putting the rubbish that the man had taken out of the wheelie bin, which was on the floor, into another bin.

The man transporting the TV then called the police.

Mr Kerry described how the bin the man was found in was a black wheelie bin which had first been seen a week earlier.

He told how it raised suspicion as the other wheelie bins on the estate are silver.

Carolyne Kerry, his wife, also 52, said: “We’ve lived here for seven years.

“Last Monday (10/10) a woman’s body was taken out of a nearby flat. They also took away a 10 day old baby earlier that day. We didn’t see anything just the ambulance arrive.

“They were very private people. We didn’t used to speak to them.”

Most of the properties are council or housing association owned. There is a high crime rate in the area, according to residents, who said that drug use is rife.

Beds police officers are working to establish the circumstances around the death and are following a number of lines of enquiry.

Det Fraser Wylie said: “This is a complex investigation and we are in the early stages of establishing the circumstances that have led to this man’s death, which we are treating as murder.

“It is possible that the body may have been there for several days before it was discovered so I would appeal for anyone who witnessed anything unusual in and around Essex Close in the past week, to get in touch.”

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody for questioning.