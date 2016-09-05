‘Brave’ woman attacked while tackling racist abuse in Luton

A ‘good samaritan’ was attacked in Luton while bravely defending two women who were being racially abused in a shopping queue.

Bedfordshire Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to regarding the assault, which occurred in Superdrug in The Mall, Luton at around 1.45pm on Friday, August 26.

The good samaritan was assaulted after bravely tackling a man in the queue who was being racially abusive towards two women.

PC Lawrence Forder said: “There is no place for racial discrimination in our society and it is sickening that a member of the public has been assaulted for challenging such behaviour.

“I am keen to speak to the man pictured and anyone in the area at the time that may be able to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Forder on 101, quoting crime reference number C/34618/2016. Alternatively, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.