Breaking news: Body in bin - police now investigate double murder

Beds police are investigating the possibility of a double murder in Luton.

It comes after the body of a man was found in a bin in Essex Close on Monday, a week after the death of a woman in the Close.

The man’s body was found in the bin outside a property in Essex Close, at approximately 9pm on Monday (17 October).

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and officers are now investigating whether the death is linked to the death of a woman who was found at a property, also in Essex Close, on Monday 10 October.

The woman’s death was initially being treated as unexplained but police are now investigating whether she was murdered.

Detective Inspector Fraser Wylie, senior investigating officer, said: “This is an incredibly complex investigation and we would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers on the case, who are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of both the man and woman.

“I’d like to appeal for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Essex Close in the last week, and in particular over the weekend leading to Monday 10 October, to get in touch.”

A resident of Essex Close , Carolyne Kenny, 52, said today: “We’ve lived here for seven years.

“Last Monday a woman’s body was taken out of the nearby flat. They also took away a 10 day old baby earlier that day. We didn’t see anything just the ambulance arrive.

“They were very private people. We didn’t used to speak to them.”

One man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and remains in police custody for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Connery.