BREAKING: Police name woman found dead in Essex Close

A woman who was found dead in Luton last Monday has been named by police.

The body of 34-year-old Tabassum Winning, who was originally from Pakistan, was discovered in her home in Essex Close on Monday, 10 October. Her family has been informed.

Police are continuing to treat her death as unexplained and are examining the possibility that it is linked to the death of a man who was found in a bin outside the property this Monday (19 October).

Detective Inspector Fraser Wylie, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit, said: “We have a dedicated team of detectives committed to establishing the circumstances both deaths, and I’m appealing for the public to come forward if they know anything which could help our investigation.

“Did you know Tabassum? Whether you knew her as a friend or a colleague, or simply used to see her out and about in Luton, we want to hear from you.

“We’re also continuing to ask for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity between Friday 7 and Monday 10 October in and around Essex Close to get in touch.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a black wheelie bin being taken along the street, or anyone who lived nearby who has noticed that their wheelie bin has gone missing.”

One man has been arrested in connection with both deaths and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit on 101 quoting Operation Connery.