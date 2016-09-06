Car set on fire twice in targeted attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was set on fire twice in Beech Road, Luton, on Sunday, September 4.

The white Toyota Prius was set on fire between 2.45am and 3am, a person was seen running away down an alley towards Oak Road.

The same car was set on fire again, just before midnight, causing substantial damage.

Detective Constable Gareth Suffling, investigating, said: “The motive for this attack is unclear but we do believe that it was targeted,

“I want to appeal for anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in Beech Road at around the time of either incident to get in touch.”

Call DC Suffling on 101 if you have any information.