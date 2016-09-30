CCTV after attack in Luton

CCTV has been released after a group was attacked in Luton town centre.

Bedfordshire Police have released images of three people they would like to speak to regarding the assault on Sunday, September 25.

Two men and a woman were attacked on a pedestrianised walkway by a group of men in Manchester Street at around 2.30am.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the people pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises those pictured, or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote crime reference number C/39158/2016. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.