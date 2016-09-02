CCTV catches out flytippers in Luton

30 flytippers were caught on CCTV dumping waste next to a recycling centre in Luton.

St Dominic’s Square Neighbourhood Recycling Centre in Lewsey Farm is one of the town’s main recycling depots, but Luton Borough Council state many people were abusing it and dumping waste next to the containers.

An LBC spokesman said: “Most of the offenders agreed to be interviewed under caution. After establishing guilt, the residents would usually have been prosecuted, however the Council offered those who co-operated the opportunity to pay the newly introduced £400 Fixed Penalty Notice which discharged any liability to prosecution.

“Most of the offenders took advantage of this. The more serious cases and those who refused to pay, are currently being processed.”

Cllr Rachel Hopkins said: “Luton Council does not tolerate fly-tipping and I hope these fines send out a clear message that it is not OK to dump waste.

“We have two excellent household waste recycling centres resident can use if they have excess rubbish to get rid of, so there is simply no excuse for anybody to fly-tip.”

To report a fly tip in Luton, , visit www.luton.gov.uk/myaccount to register and report a problem.