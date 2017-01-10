CCTV images released after mobile stolen from Nisa in Marsh Farm

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a mobile from Nisa in Luton on Thursday, December 29.

A shopper left her Samsung Galaxy phone on the counter of the store in the Purley Centre, when she returned at around 3pm it had been stolen.

Bedfordshire Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in the CCTV images in connection with the incident.

If anyone has any information please contact 101 quoting reference C/53581/2016 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.