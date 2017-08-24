CCTV images released following burglary in Luton’s Ludlow Avenue while occupants were asleep

Bedfordshire Police has issued CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Luton on Thursday August, 10.

Between 4am and 5am, a property in Ludlow Avenue in Luton was burgled whilst the occupants were asleep. The offender made off with electrical items, a wallet and a handbag.

CCTV image

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “I urge anybody with information about this offence to come forward. We are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the person pictured, as they may be able to assist with our enquiries. We would also be keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 quoting C/34072/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.