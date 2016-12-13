CCTV issued after fight in McDonald’s

Police have issued CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with a fight in McDonald’s in Luton on Monday, December 5.

At around 11.50pm, staff at the McDonald’s in Marsh Road were verbally and physically assaulted by a group of people. The group made off in a white Kia Picanto.

CCTV images of people the police would like to speak to in connection with a fight in a Luton McDonalds

Police believe the people pictured may have information that could assist with their enquiries and are appealing for anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Wright on 101 quoting the crime reference number C/50112/2016.

