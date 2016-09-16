CCTV released after Luton burglary

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to regarding a burglary in Luton.

Just after 3pm on Thursday 8 September a home in Black Swan Street was broken in to and a laptop, jewellery and cash were taken.

Officers investigating the burglary would like to speak to the man as they believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any other information about the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference C/36706/16. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.