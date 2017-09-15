CCTV released as part of Houghton Regis body investigation

Officers investigating the death of Sharon Fade in Houghton Regis have released a CCTV image showing her on the day she was last seen, in a bid to jog people’s memories.

At around 3.49pm on Tuesday (12 September), police received a call from a member of the public reporting that they had found a body in undergrowth near the Long Meadow area.

The body has since been identified as that of Sharon Fade, 45, a mother of two from Houghton Regis. She was last seen alive near the Long Meadow area on Saturday 9 September.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and is being investigated by the Bed, Cambs and Herts major crime unit which is following a number of lines of enquiry.

DCI Jerome Kent said: “The CCTV image gives a clearer picture of the outfit Sharon was last seen wearing – light coloured leggings with a dark pattern, a light coloured t-shirt, a black leather jacket and blue, red and white Nike trainers and a black Nike shoulder bag.

“We hope by releasing this CCTV image of Sharon, someone will remember seeing her in the days before her body was found. We are continuing to piece together Sharon’s last movements, and information from the public may be vital in helping us do this.

“If you remember seeing Sharon or anyone matching her description in the Long Meadow area of Houghton Regis at any point between Saturday and Tuesday, I would urge you to come forward.”

A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Packet.