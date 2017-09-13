Confrontation between youths in Luton results in teenager being stabbed

A 17-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries following a stabbing in Luton on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place in Brantwood Road, between 10.30pm and 11pm, following a confrontation between two groups of youths on Dallow Road and into Asburnham Road.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Det Con Rachel Lydon said: “There were a number of youths in the immediate area before the incident and we are asking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward. We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a white car in the area around the time of the incident, as it is believed one of the perpetrators may have made off in the vehicle.”

Call 101 quoting reference 426 of 11 September, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.