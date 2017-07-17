Cop charged with making indecent pictures of a child

A Bedfordshire Police officer has appeared in court on a number of charges.

Detective Constable Jamal Hassan, 36, based at force HQ in Kempston, has been charged with three counts if making an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday) and the case has been adjourned to a later date.

He has been suspended since the allegations came to light