Curfew removed for holiday

A Dunstable man who has been electronically tagged for assault has had his curfew amended so that he can go on holiday.

Jason Randall aged 26 of Victoria Street, Dunstable had received a suspended sentence at North East London Magistrates on July 13 for assault causing actual bodily harm, excess alcohol and assault by beating.

He received a 16 week jail term, suspended for 18 months and a three month curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

But on August 18 he successfully applied to Luton Magistrates for the curfew to be temporarily suspended to allow him to go on a week’s family holiday.