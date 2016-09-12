Delivery driver robbed at knifepoint in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a delivery driver was robbed of his van at knifepoint in Oakley Road, Luton, on Sunday evening.

The driver was delivering a parcel between 7.10pm and 7.20pm, he was pushed from behind by a man wearing a high-vis jacket.

The man pointed a knife at the victim and snatched his keys, making off from the scene in the victim’s silver Ford Transit van.

Detective Constable Gareth Suffling, investigating, said: “This was a traumatic experience for the delivery driver, who despite being uninjured in the attack, is understandably shaken by the ordeal.

“I’m appealing for any witnesses who saw the incident to come forward.”

Call 101 if you have any information about the incident.